Blue (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Thursday's game at Philadelphia.

Blue emerged from the Cowboys' preseason finale with a low-ankle sprain, but it wasn't serious enough to cause the team to list him on its Week 1 injury report. Nonetheless, his pro debut will be delayed until at least Week 2 against the Giants on Sunday, Sept. 14, while Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders handle the backfield work Thursday.

