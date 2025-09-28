Cowboys' Jaydon Blue: Healthy scratch yet again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blue (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday Night Football against the Packers.
This is now the fourth time in four games that Blue has been a healthy scratch to open his rookie year. The fifth-round pick remains behind Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders on the depth chart.
