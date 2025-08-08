Blue said after Thursday's practice that he sustained an ankle injury, but he's "fine," Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports

Blue made an early departure Thursday due to an apparent lower-body injury and visited the sideline tent before walking off the field under his own power. The nature of the issue has been confirmed, but his status ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Rams now is up in the air. Blue has been mixing into drills with the first-team offense in training camp, but the rookie fifth-round pick may begin to fall behind in the competition for RB reps with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders if he misses an extended period of time.