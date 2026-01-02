Blue is set to lead the Cowboys backfield Sunday at the Giants with Javonte Williams (shoulder/neck) and Malik Davis (calf/eye) ruled out for the contest, Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

A rookie fifth-round pick, Blue only suited up Weeks 5-8, when he combined for 22 carries for 65 yards and one catch (on one target) for five yards. Assuming he does lead the backfield Week 18, his competition for reps will be FB Hunter Luepke and potentially 2025 seventh-rounder Phil Mafah (shoulder), the latter of whom must be activated from IR on Saturday to have a chance to make his pro debut this weekend.