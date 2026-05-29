Cowboys' Jaydon Blue: In mix for backfield role

Blue is competing with Malik Davis and Phil Mafah for No. 2 running back reps behind starter Javonte Williams at OTAs, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Blue, a 2025 fifth-round pick, was a healthy scratch for 12 games as a rookie and only tallied 38 carries for 129 yards and one score across the five regular-season appearances he did log. Among those games was Dallas' regular-season finale against the Giants in Week 18, however, in which Blue stepped into the No. 1 role with both Williams and Davis sidelined, totaling 16 carries for 64 yards and his sole career score. Blue is undersized at 5-foot-9, 196 pounds, but he boasts 4.38-second 40 speed and could carve out a change-of-pace role behind Williams with a strong offseason.