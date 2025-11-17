Cowboys' Jaydon Blue: Inactive again for Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blue (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Raiders.
Blue was active for the four games prior to Week 9, but he's once again a healthy inactive despite coming out of the bye week. Malik Davis is up as the Cowboys' RB2 behind Javonte Williams.
