Blue (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The rookie fifth-round draft pick will have to wait at least one more week to make his NFL debut, as Dallas will proceed with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders as its lone active running backs for the second straight game. Though Williams looks to be locked in as Dallas' lead back after producing two touchdowns and 64 total yards on 17 touches in the Week 1 loss to the Eagles, Blue could eventually unseat Sanders -- who committed a costly fumble in the opener -- for the No. 2 role as the season unfolds.