Blue (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Monday against the Cardinals.

Blue committed a fumble during a Week 8 loss in Denver, after which coach Brian Schottenheimer told Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that players "can't put the ball on the ground." The Cowboys then signed Malik Davis from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Monday's game. indicating a change at the No. 2 RB spot may be possible. With Blue officially in street clothes Week 9, Davis will serve as the primary backup to starter Javonte Williams.