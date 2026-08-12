Cowboys' Jaydon Blue: Listed second behind Williams on unofficial depth chart

Blue is listed as the No. 2 RB behind Javonte Williams on the Cowboys' unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's preseason opener, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Per Watkins, both Blue and Phil Mafah -- who is listed third by the team -- have looked good at training camp thus far, while Malik Davis slots in behind the aforementioned top three. While noting the unofficial nature of the team's current backfield listings, Blue is still a player to keep on the fantasy radar should he indeed head into the regular season as Williams' top understudy.