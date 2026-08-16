Cowboys' Jaydon Blue: Logs 10 touches in preseason win

Blue rushed eight times for 19 yards and brought in both targets for 15 yards in the Cowboys' 17-7 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday. He also returned one kickoff for 23 yards.

Blue was the Cowboys' starting running back Saturday and gained six yards on two rush attempts over Dallas' first pair of plays from scrimmage. The 2025 fifth-round pick has been praised for having a much better training camp this summer than he did as a rookie, and as Saturday's game demonstrated, the coaching staff is set to give him an extended look during preseason to determine his fitness for a potential No. 2 role. One of Blue's primary competitors for the job, Phil Mafah, notably suffered a chest injury during Saturday's game, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he doesn't expect him to miss significant time.