Blue is having a strong first week of training camp, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Sunday that he's been impressed by Blue's speed, his "dynamic playmaking ability" and "the professionalism he's shown at this camp," per Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site. The last part of the quote may be a veiled reference to when former Cowboys assistant coach Glenn Smith using the term "borderline lazy" to describe Blue in mid-July. That minor controversy aside, everything seems to be going well for Blue at his initial NFL training camp, although early reports still point to veterans Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams getting most of the first-team snaps.