Blue underwent an MRI following his early exit from Thursday's practice that revealed a bone bruise in his heel, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Blue described it as an ankle injury earlier Thursday, but testing has honed in on its true nature after he was stepped on by a teammate. Fellow RB Miles Sanders has been dealing with a knee bruise, which leaves Javonte Williams as the lone healthy member of the trio vying for most of the backfield work for the Cowboys in 2025. Beyond Williams, Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke and Phil Mafah are the Dallas backs that aren't banged-up at the moment.