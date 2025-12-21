Blue (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Blue has not played since Week 8, and that trend will continue Sunday as the Cowboys go with Javonte Williams and Malik Davis as the two active running backs. The Cowboys were eliminated from playoff contention following the Eagles' 29-18 win over the Commanders on Saturday, so it's possible that Blue gets some run time during the final two games of the regular season.