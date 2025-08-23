Blue won't return to Friday's preseason game versus the Falcons due to a right ankle injury, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Blue hauled in a screen pass from QB Will Grier early in the fourth quarter and took it six yards before getting tackled, He then stayed down, made his way to the sideline under his own power and then went in the blue medical tent to be evaluated. Not longer afterward, the rookie fifth-rounder was ruled out. Blue has been competing for a role in a Cowboys backfield that also includes Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, both of whom were DNPs on Friday.