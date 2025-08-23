Blue said after Friday's preseason win over the Falcons that he wasn't concerned about the ankle injury that forced him from the game early, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. "I've had ankles rolled plenty of times," Blue said. "I feel good right now."

The 2025 fifth-round pick is competing for a spot on the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster in a very unsettled backfield that figures to have former Bronco Javonte Williams as its Week 1 starter. Blue has had trouble staying healthy during training camp and the preseason, which isn't an encouraging sign for the somewhat undersized (5-foot-9, 196 pounds) running back, but he's likely shown enough to begin the season in a depth role alongside veteran Miles Sanders.