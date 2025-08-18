Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that Blue (heel) is "trending positively" and the team is optimistic about his chances of suiting up for Friday's preseason finale against the Falcons, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Blue is still vying for a chance to make his preseason debut, and Friday's matchup against Atlanta represents his final chance to log exhibition reps. The rookie fifth-round pick hasn't practiced since sustaining a bone bruise in his heel Aug. 7, but it appears he's now ready to begin ramping up his activity level. Early in training camp Blue had gotten some opportunities with the first-team offense and reportedly put together a few strong practices, and once back to full health he'll resume competing with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders for backfield opportunities.