default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Blue carried the ball four times for seven yards and returned one kickoff for 32 yards in Sunday's win over the Jets.

With Miles Sanders (ankle) and KaVontae Turpin (foot) both sidelined, Blue drew into the game-day lineup for the first time but didn't see much usage. It would likely take an injury to Cowboys lead back Javonte Williams for Blue to get onto the fantasy radar.

More News