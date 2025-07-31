Blue got "his first good burn" with the first-team offense at Wednesday's practice, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

"A great camp might be an understatement for Blue at this point, as he displayed his elite speed and pass-catching ability with the second-team unit through six practices before getting a shot with Dak Prescott and the first-team offense in Wednesday's practice," wrote Harris. Offensive coordinator Klayton Adams raved about Blue after Wednesday's session, saying, "When the ball is in his hands, exciting things happen. He is, in my opinion, blossoming." The rookie running back is competing with veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders for snaps in Dallas' backfield, and it sounds like Blue is making the most of his opportunities, as he stacks together strong practices. This running back room is wide open headed into the preseason, and Blue is dripping with upside as a talented runner in what should be a high-scoring offense. He checks a lot of the boxes in what fantasy players want from a late-round pick.