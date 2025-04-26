The Cowboys selected Blue in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 149th overall.

The Texas product is staying home, as he'll join the Cowboys' backfield. Blue brings a much-needed infusion of speed to the backfield (4.38 40-yard dash) to complement the power running styles of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. The rookie doesn't have a workhorse frame (5-foot-9, 196) but he has promise as a change-of-pace option with a bit of pass-catching upside (42 receptions, 368 yards, six receiving touchdowns in 2024). His home run hitting ability makes him interesting even though his volume projection is a concern.