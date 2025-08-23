Blue left the field with an apparent lower-leg injury during Friday's preseason game against the Falcons, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Blue remained on the turf after a six-yard catch early in the fourth quarter, and after making his way to the sideline under his own power, he was looked at by trainers before visiting the medical tent. The rookie fifth-round pick is vying for a role in a Cowboys backfield that's also occupied by Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, both of whom sat out Friday.