Blue (shoulder) will be limited in practice Thursday, per head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Blue was a non-participant earlier in the week, so Thursday's limited participation marks a step in the right direction. The 2025 fifth-round pick is battling fellow 2025 Day 3 draft pick Phil Mafah (chest) and Malik Davis for depth-chart positioning behind Javonte Williams. The Cowboys had been planning to give Blue a heavy workload throughout the preseason, but it's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals.