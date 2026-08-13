Cowboys' Jaydon Blue: Will get ample work in preseason

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday that Blue and Phil Mafah will both "get a ton of work" during the preseason, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Blue and Mafah are "in a heated battle" for the top backup spot behind Javonte Williams, per Schottenheimer. Dallas' initial depth chart lists Blue second behind Williams, ahead of Mafah and Malik Davis. Blue was a fifth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2025, going two rounds ahead of Mafah. The Cowboys will kick off preseason play Saturday in Seattle.