Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Cowboys' Jaydon Blue: Will get ample work in preseason

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday that Blue and Phil Mafah will both "get a ton of work" during the preseason, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Blue and Mafah are "in a heated battle" for the top backup spot behind Javonte Williams, per Schottenheimer. Dallas' initial depth chart lists Blue second behind Williams, ahead of Mafah and Malik Davis. Blue was a fifth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2025, going two rounds ahead of Mafah. The Cowboys will kick off preseason play Saturday in Seattle.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!