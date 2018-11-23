Smith had six solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Thursday's 31-23 win over the Redskins.

Smith had a strip-sack of QB Colt McCoy on the Redskins' first drive of the afternoon, and although it didn't result in a recovery for the Cowboys, it did force a punt. The 23-year-old is second on the team with 78 tackles (52 solo) and ranks third with four sacks.