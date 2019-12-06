Smith recorded eight tackles (six solo), three defended passes and one fumble recovery in Thursday's 31-24 loss to the Bears.

Smith notched production both as a pass defender and run stopper, recording the second most tackles among Dallas' defense along with a season-high mark for defended passes. He played 100 percent of snaps on defense for a sixth consecutive game. The fourth-year pro has a matchup against the Rams on deck Week 15.