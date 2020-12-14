Smith recorded a team-high 11 tackles (eight solo) with one pass defended and one fumble recovery in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Cincy fumbled the ball on each of its first three possessions, with Smith jumping on one to set up an Amari Cooper touchdown in the second quarter. The linebacker has picked up double-digit tackles in two straight games and seven of 13 this season, and he needs just 20 more in the Cowboys' final three contests to set a new career high.