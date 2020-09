Smith tied for the team lead with 11 tackles (five solo) and added a pass defended in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Leighton Vander Esch left the game in the first half with a broken collarbone, leaving Smith to handle the Cowboys' key linebacking duties mainly by himself. The timeline for Vander Esch's recovery isn't yet clear, but the team's lack of depth behind the duo should ensure Smith's IDP value remains sky high while LVE is sidelined.