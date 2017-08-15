Smith (knee) is closing in on a return to game action, Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram reports.

Smith's year long battle with a knee injury looks to be on the cusp of a final chapter. The 22-year-old has been excelling in training camp and is eager to show his skills in a preseason game. The Cowboys are hoping Smith will be able to get acclimated to game speed before the regular season rolls around, but either way it's looking like the Notre Dame product is nearing a full return.