Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Concludes monster campaign
Smith wrapped up 2019 with a team-high 142 tackles (83 solo) including 2.5 sacks, while adding his first career interception on nine passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Given the career-threatening nerve damage to his knee he suffered in college and the fact that he sat out an entire year rehabbing the injury after being drafted in 2016, it's somewhat remarkable that Smith has played in 48 straight games over the last three seasons, much less emerged as one of fantasy football's best IDP assets. The 24-year-old tied for sixth in the NFL in total tackles and he even showed improvement in pass coverage, allowing an 84.3 QB rating on 51 passes tossed his way in 2019. Smith should once again anchor the middle of the Dallas defense in 2020.
