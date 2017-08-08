Smith (knee) could see his first game action as a Cowboy in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports. "I think his baseline health is at a point where he could play, it's just getting him in that football shape and doing things the right way," Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones said Monday. "I think Jaylon's going to be around here the next 10 years. We don't want to do anything that's not taking care of Jaylon."

The 2016 second-round pick has been able to suit up for five of the team's seven padded practices so far in training camp, a notable improvement from his every-other-day schedule during OTAs and mini-camp. If Smith does play Saturday his snaps will be very limited, but he continues to trend towards a regular-season NFL debut in Week 1 -- and a remarkable comeback from what seemed like a career-threatening knee injury.