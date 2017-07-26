Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Could take part in contact drills Wednesday
Smith (knee) is expected to go through some contact drills during Wednesday's padded practice, Steve Wyche of NFL.com reports.
Testing on Smith's knee recently showed further regeneration of the nerves, which was a big step in his recovery. However, there's speculation that Smith is slated to participate in portions of contact drills during Wednesday's practice, which is an indication that everything is going better than planned in his recovery. At this point, it appears Smith is trending towards being full strength by the start of the regular season. That said, the Cowboys did report previously that Smith could be on an every-other-day schedule during training camp, so that will be something to monitor moving forward.
