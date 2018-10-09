Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Earns third sack
Smith posted 12 tackles (six solo) and a sack in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Texans.
Smith played 99 percent of the team's defensive snaps and his 12 tackles bested everyone except rookie Leighton Vander Esch. His sack of Deshaun Watson was Dallas' only sack of the night, as the pass rush, though consistent, repeatedly failed to contain Houston's quarterback. The 23-year-old linebacker has accumulated 41 tackles and three sacks so far in 2018.
