Smith made eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Eagles.

Smith bounced back from a five-tackle, 47-snap effort in Week 15. He played all 72 defensive snaps in this one. The Notre Dame product sits at 133 tackles on the year.

