Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Eight tackles in Week 3
Smith recorded eight tackles (four solo), including a sack, in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.
Smith's sack gives him two on the year, besting his total from 2017. Fellow starting linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) could be out for multiple games, meaning that Smith will be the team's top linebacker. He'll aim to come out strong once again as the Cowboys host the Lions in Week 4.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Ten tackles in win over Giants•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: One sack Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Wants to ditch brace in 2018•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: No longer wearing foot brace•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Could shift to strong side•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Could start inside•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...