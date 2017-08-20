Smith (knee) got the start at middle linebacker in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts and played 12 snaps with the first-team defense, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Anthony Hitchens shifted to the weak side while Sean Lee tended to a slight hamstring strain, opening up the middle for Smith. Seeing his first live game action since suffering a gruesome knee injury in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, he flashed his upside on both run and pass plays, getting penetration in the backfield and stuffing Jack Doyle on a third-down catch to force a Colts punt. His timing wasn't sharp as he over-ran his target on occasion, but given his long layoff some rust is to be expected. There are still concerns over how fatigue will impact him over a 16-game schedule while wearing a brace to support his lower leg, and whether the brace will disrupt his ability to change direction quickly, but even if he's not 100 percent Smith looks poised to play a significant role in the Cowboys' defense in 2017.