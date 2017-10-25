Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Forces fumble Sunday
Smith had three tackles (two solo), one sack and a forced fumble Sunday against the 49ers.
This marks Smith's first sack and second forced fumble of the season. Although he slots in as a backup, the 22-year-old has logged 44 tackles (23 solo) through six games, making him a decent IDP option and an excellent keeper-league asset.
