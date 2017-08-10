Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Gets first-team reps Wednesday
Smith (knee) saw action at middle linebacker with the first-team defense during Wednesday's practice, the first time he's done so in the NFL, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 2016 second-round pick got the opportunity when Anthony Hitchens slid over to the weak side in place of a resting Sean Lee, and he made the most of it, looking fairly smooth in coverage and putting what could have been a big hit on Ezekiel Elliott coming out of the backfield. Smith continues to make impressive strides in his recovery from the knee injury that ended his college career at Notre Dame and sidelined him for his entire rookie season. The Cowboys haven't yet indicated whether Smith will suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, but he seems ready for his first game action as a pro.
