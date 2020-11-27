Smith recorded five tackles (one solo) and an interception in Thursday's loss to Washington.

While he set a new season low in tackles, his fourth straight game in single digits, Smith salvaged his IDP value on the afternoon with his first pick of the year. He nearly returned it for a touchdown as well, but got tackled short of the goal line after being caught from behind by Terry McLaurin. Smith has already topped 100 tackles for the third straight campaign, and he could be busy in Week 13's road tilt against a Ravens offense that typically features a ground-heavy game plan.