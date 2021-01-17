Smith will undergo surgery on his left wrist, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The linebacker showed up on the injury report Week 16 with a wrist issue and was able to play through it, but it will apparently require addressing in the offseason. He should be fully recovered in time for OTAs, however. While Smith racked up a career-high 154 tackles over 16 games in 2020 to lead the Cowboys, adding five passes defended, two fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks and an INT, he was frequently out of position and made too many of those tackles downfield rather than near the line of scrimmage. With Dallas hiring a new defensive coordinator in Dan Quinn and needing cap space for Dak Prescott, it's possible Smith is no longer seen as a piece of the puzzle in the long term and becomes a cap casualty despite the five years remaining on his current contract.