Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Hits double-digit tackles again Sunday
Smith racked up a team-high 10 tackles in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
It's his second straight game with double-digit tackles, and while the Cowboys defense as a whole clearly missed Sean Lee (hamstring), Smith's personal production benefited from the veteran linebacker's absence. Anthony Hitchens (knee) has begun practicing, but the original timetable for his return to the lineup was after the team's Week 6 bye, which should leave Smith as the starting MLB -- and a viable IDP play -- for at least one more game.
