Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Hoping to play brace-free in 2018
Smith hopes to play without a knee brace in 2018, Kate Hairopoulos of Sports Day Dallas News reports.
Smith recently parted ways with an AFO foot brace that had been used as part of his broader recovery process. Even if he's stuck with the brace when Week 1 kicks off, the mere notion that we're discussing the possibility of a brace-free Smith is encouraging. The former Notre Dame standout is stacked full of potential, but only time will tell if he's ready to break out in 2018.
