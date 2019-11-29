Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Huge tackling day
Smith recorded 14 tackles (six solo) during Thursday's 26-15 loss to the Bills.
Smith saw increased run-stuffing duties with Leighton Vander Esch (neck) inactive again, and he managed to lead the Cowboys in stops for a fifth straight week while setting a new season-high tackle mark. Since Dallas returned from bye to face the Giants in Week 9, Smith is averaging a remarkable 11 tackles per contest. He'll look to keep that momentum up against the Bears in Week 14.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Team-high eight stops Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Leads Cowboys in tackles again•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Keeps producing in Sunday's loss•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Season high in tackles Monday•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Notches another sack•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Keeps racking up tackles in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Bench Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Backfield messes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...