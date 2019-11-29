Play

Smith recorded 14 tackles (six solo) during Thursday's 26-15 loss to the Bills.

Smith saw increased run-stuffing duties with Leighton Vander Esch (neck) inactive again, and he managed to lead the Cowboys in stops for a fifth straight week while setting a new season-high tackle mark. Since Dallas returned from bye to face the Giants in Week 9, Smith is averaging a remarkable 11 tackles per contest. He'll look to keep that momentum up against the Bears in Week 14.

