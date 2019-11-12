Play

Smith recorded 13 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

He tied Leighton Vander Esch for the team lead, and Smith set a new season high for tackles for the second straight game. The fourth-year LB is on pace for a career-high 144 stops, and he's added 2.5 sacks through nine games for good measure.

