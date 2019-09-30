Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Keeps racking up tackles in win
Smith recorded nine total tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Sunday's 12-10 loss to New Orleans.
Smith's lone sack Sunday was his first of the 2019 season. The 24-year-old was also present for 58 of 71 defensive plays (82 percent). Through four games, Smith has racked up 27 solo tackles, which is tied with Cleveland's Joe Schobert for the fourth-most in the league.
