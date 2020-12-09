Smith recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) in Tuesday's loss to the Ravens.
As expected, Baltimore attacked a weak Dallas run defense all night and racked up a massive 294 rushing yards, creating IDP value for Smith even if his efforts didn't do much to influence the final outcome. The linebacker could be busy again in Week 14's clash with a Bengals team hoping to get Joe Mixon (foot) back in the lineup.
