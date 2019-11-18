Play

Smith recorded a team-high nine tackles, including one for a loss, in Sunday's win over the Lions.

It's actually Smith's lowest tackle total in three games, as the 24-year-old linebacker has been on a tear lately. He's already up to 90 tackles on the year with 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, putting him on pace for a career-best campaign.

