Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Leads Cowboys in tackles Sunday
Smith recorded a team-high 10 tackles in Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Broncos.
It's always noteworthy when someone other than a healthy Sean Lee leads the Cowboys in tackles, but the fact that Smith was able to do it in his second NFL game after making a recovery from what could have been a career-ending knee injury is very impressive. The Dallas coaching staff has said it won't push the former Notre Dame star too hard, but his current performance level suggests he doesn't need training wheels. Smith may be emerging as a strong IDP asset.
