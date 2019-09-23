Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Leads Dallas in tackles again
Smith recorded a team-high 10 tackles in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
The 24-year-old is off to a quick start to 2019, racking up 27 tackles and a forced fumble through three games. Smith's strength in run support should continue to afford him plenty of IDP value, especially if the Cowboys' battered group of defensive tackles can't stop opposition RBs from getting past them consistently.
