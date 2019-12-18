Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Logs five tackles in win
Smith posted five tackles (four solo) in Sunday's win over the Rams.
It was Smith's lowest tackle output over the last nine games, a span in which he had not failed to rack up at least seven. Partly to blame was likely a season-low 47 snaps played. The 24-year-old will look to rebound Week 16 at Philadelphia.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Big effort in loss•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Huge tackling day•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Team-high eight stops Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Leads Cowboys in tackles again•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Keeps producing in Sunday's loss•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Season high in tackles Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 16 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...
-
Week 16 TE Preview: Back to Howard
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 16 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 16 WR Preview: Amendola worthy
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 16, including...
-
12/17 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew highlights the best Waiver Wire picks for Week 16, going position-by-position...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.