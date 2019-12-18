Play

Smith posted five tackles (four solo) in Sunday's win over the Rams.

It was Smith's lowest tackle output over the last nine games, a span in which he had not failed to rack up at least seven. Partly to blame was likely a season-low 47 snaps played. The 24-year-old will look to rebound Week 16 at Philadelphia.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories