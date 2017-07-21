Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Nerve in knee continues to regenerate
Smith underwent testing on his knee prior to the start of this week's rookie camp that showed further regeneration of the nerves, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
He continues to make progress from the knee injury that ended his college career at Notre Dame and kept him off the field as a rookie in 2016, but Smith isn't yet at the point where he can shed the brace supporting his foot and lower leg. The Cowboys are expected to be cautious with the linebacker during training camp, and his actual role in the defense this season should become clearer as the team gets closer to Week 1.
