Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Notches another sack
Smith recorded nine tackles (five solo), one sack and one defended pass during Sunday's loss to the Packers.
Smith has now recorded a sack in two straight games. The 24-year-old is off to a strong start to the 2019 season, and he'll look to keep his momentum up versus the Jets in Week 6.
