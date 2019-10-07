Smith recorded nine tackles (five solo), one sack and one defended pass during Sunday's loss to the Packers.

Smith has now recorded a sack in two straight games. The 24-year-old is off to a strong start to the 2019 season, and he'll look to keep his momentum up versus the Jets in Week 6.

